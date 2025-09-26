 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20137124 Edited 26 September 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Functional Optimization

You can now limit the number of equipment in combat to 0.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not obtain mod from mercenary corpses.
Fixed an issue where players could not obtain Super Cores from mercenary corpses while piloting a mech.
Fixed an issue where some items could overlap with the base.
Fixed an issue where players could not board the spaceship.
Fixed an issue where Phantom Guard would not follow players.
Fixed an issue where enemies controlled by the Spirit Controller could attack players.
Fixed several issues with online play.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2218401
  • Loading history…
