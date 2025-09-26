Functional Optimization You can now limit the number of equipment in combat to 0.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where players could not obtain mod from mercenary corpses.

Fixed an issue where players could not obtain Super Cores from mercenary corpses while piloting a mech.

Fixed an issue where some items could overlap with the base.

Fixed an issue where players could not board the spaceship.

Fixed an issue where Phantom Guard would not follow players.

Fixed an issue where enemies controlled by the Spirit Controller could attack players.

Fixed several issues with online play.