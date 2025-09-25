HALLOWEEN 2025 EVENTS ARE HERE!
Our Halloween events have begun! Enjoy the Halloween festivities and fun as well as some new items that can be found at the Ghoulcery at the center fountain! All Halloween items from 2017 to 2024 are unlockable during these events!
Ghoul Coins
Earn ghoul coins to exchange for Halloween items! You can earn ghoul coins by playing Plaza minigames or Game Worlds, Crusty Remains, as well as in the Arcade and through Fishing!
Crusty Crustacean Remains
Collect Crusty Remains and put them in the Cauldron. You can earn various items and some of the new items with the remains!
New Halloween Items
This year we've added over 48 new Halloween items, including new Sprays and Profile Backgrounds!
New Items
New Sprays
New Pets
Halloween Items (Full List)
Ghoulcery Store
Ram Horns
Pharaoh's Nemes
Broodsac Eyes
Mutagen Injections
Ritual Dagger
Flaming Eyes
Slime Cube
Deadwood Branch
Nocturnis Sceptre
Skull Staff
Player Sprays
Witch's Brew
Ghostly boo!
Trick-or-Treater
Trick-or-Treat
Werewolf Family
Vampire
Happy Halloween 1, 2, 3
Ghostly Eyes (+ Foiled)
Monster Eyes (+ Foiled)
Cat Eyes (+ Foiled)
Player Profile Backgrounds
Dark Voyage (Hell)
Dark Voyage (Mansion)
Dark Voyage (Western)
Moon (Blood)
Moon (Blue)
Moon (Dark)
Moon (Foggy)
Moon (Werewolf)
Thorns (Black)
Thorns (Blue)
Thrown (Crimson)
Thorns (Orange)
Thorns (Purple)
Thorns (Red)
Webs (Green)
Webs (Orange)
Webs (Purple)
Celebrations
Pumpkin (Destructible)
Rob's Imports
Cobweb
Second-Hand Ritual Dagger
Tower Threads
Crab-On-The-Head
Cucumber Eyes
Central Circuit
CryoCasket
Specimen Tank
Cat Cafe (Pets)
Cat (Wicked)
Cat (Angelic)
Dog Park (Pets)
Slime Dog
New to Cauldron
Added new Victorian furniture Set available in Rob's Imports and Sweet Suites
Wardrobe, Chaise
Armchair (High-Back)
Dresser
Accent Table
Console Table
Hutch
Sofa
Coffee Table
Pew
Changes
Start of Halloween 2025 Events
Added new Halloween 2025 items (about 48 items)
Renamed "Block One Way" to "Ignore"
Added dynamic text keyword support to Text 3D (%name%, %time%, counters, etc.)
Updated items for Victorian furniture set: Dining Table, Dining Chair, Armchair, Loveseat
Bug Fixes
SDNL & Virus: Adjusted how players are spawned to prevent players from being invisible on spawn
SDNL: Fixed Toy Hammer preventing primary fire sometimes
Workshop SDK: Fixed workshop tags expanding across the screen on upload
Fixed MIDI velocity input issues for MIDI keyboards on certain notes (G4, Ab4, A4, etc.)
Fixed a couple reported exploits
Fixed a crash regarding workshop player models
Fixed a crash regarding condo sorting
Fixed several crashes related to chat UI
Fixed a crash that would occur in the Arcade
Fixed switching to no weapon not updating the crosshair properly
Fixed NPCs / eyeballs looking at your camera instead of your player model
Fixed Skeleton player models T-Posing on ragdoll deaths
Fixed Nightclub Brightness setting not applying to the nightclub overhead spotlights
Controller: Fixed Plaza tutorials not having gamepad button inputs
Happy Halloween!
<3 PixelTail Games
