- Databases from the Steam Workshop now load correctly.
- Starting age rules have been adjusted for better balance.
- Beards can now be properly adjusted on existing players.
- Invitation tournaments now evaluate on the correct date.
- Elo win calculations are now more accurate.
- Brazilian Portuguese has been added as a supported language.
- Tournament dates in Brazil have been fixed.
This update brings a mix of fixes and a new language option. Big thanks to yuuki for joining the discord and offering his help to get the game translated in Brazilian Portuguese.
