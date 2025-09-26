Databases from the Steam Workshop now load correctly.



Starting age rules have been adjusted for better balance.



Beards can now be properly adjusted on existing players.



Invitation tournaments now evaluate on the correct date.



Elo win calculations are now more accurate.



Brazilian Portuguese has been added as a supported language.



Tournament dates in Brazil have been fixed.



This update brings a mix of fixes and a new language option.for joining the discord and offering his help to get the game translated in Brazilian Portuguese.