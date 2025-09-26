 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20136828 Edited 26 September 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This update brings a mix of fixes and a new language option. Big thanks to yuuki for joining the discord and offering his help to get the game translated in Brazilian Portuguese.


  • Databases from the Steam Workshop now load correctly.
  • Starting age rules have been adjusted for better balance.
  • Beards can now be properly adjusted on existing players.
  • Invitation tournaments now evaluate on the correct date.
  • Elo win calculations are now more accurate.
  • Brazilian Portuguese has been added as a supported language.
  • Tournament dates in Brazil have been fixed.

