 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20136803 Edited 26 September 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

【New Content】

  1. Added a new Silver Coin outfit

  2. Added multiplier settings for the part-time job system

  3. Added two new achievement missions for outfit collection

【Bug Fixes】

  1. Fixed various other issues

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3003301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link