Gather round, ghouls and gals (yes, even you, Brown). We are thrilled to announce our latest, most spooktacular limited-time event for Among Us 3D: VR — Afterlife!

Starting today, October 2, 2025, things are about to get weird and wonderfully wicked aboard The Skeld II. We’ve been dying to show you what we’ve cooked up in our cauldron.

Afterlife Adds the Wraith and the Guardian Angel

The veil between the living and the dead is thinning, and it’s unleashed two brand-new roles that are sure to lift your spirits... or drag them down into the abyss!

Guardian Angel

Just because you’ve been ejected doesn’t mean your task list is finished! Stick around as a legally distinct friendly ghost and use your ethereal powers to protect the remaining living Crewmates from a terrible fate. You can shield a living Crewmate from one Impostor or Wraith's attack, granting them an extra lease on life.

Wraith

Some Impostors just can’t be stopped. The Wraith works with the Impostor and can continue their ghastly work from beyond the grave. Being voted out is no longer the end... it's just the beginning of a new nightmare! While living,

Wraiths start with a countdown to when they can become a Wraith, leaving a body behind. In death, the Wraith gets the kill ability just like the Impostor, leading to a powerful apparition who can kill at will without worrying about being caught. The only clue a Crewmate has that one is near is an eerie audio cue that means RUN.

Creepy Cosmetics

But wait, there's more! What's a Halloween party without costumes? We’re creeping it real with a dreadful new collection of cosmetic items available for purchase as individual items, bundles or weekly drops. Find the perfect fit for your fiendishly fashionable tastes.

New hats including the classic knife-through-the-head gag and everyone's favorite Halloween hockey goalie

Full body bundles like the gross-out slime and wrenching Frankenbean that will get you first place in The Skeld II's costume contest

New skins like the Wear Wolf (yes, you can finally give your Bean chest hair) and winged BatBean, which just might already have the perfect hat to go with it.

Aetherial Aesthetics

The Skeld II itself has undergone a monstrous makeover! We’ve carved out some time to decorate, and the ship is now crawling with plenty of things that go bump in the night. Keep an eye out for:

A mystical Summoning Table where Crewmates can try to contact the great beyond by all lighting their candles at the same time (no promises on who or what answers back!)

A spooky Photo Booth to capture memories with your fiends... ahem, friends.

Jack-o'-lanterns fill the Cafeteria along with eerie coffins, suspicious slime and more to make the Bone Bash spirit complete

Limited field-of-view for the living to make every game just a little more terrifying

Muting the Monsters

We're kicking off Phase One of our Moderation refinement with this update as well. Naughty ghouls who break the Code of Conduct will now receive Mutes as a warning for poor behavior.

Account Mutes — Temporarily lose the ability to use voice chat features in-game.

New Warning Message — A message will appear to alert players who receive temporary account mutes, including additional context and the duration.

We are currently working on implementing additional Moderation-based adjustments. Please stay tuned for more information.

So, assemble your spookiest squad and prepare for some paranormal pandemonium. The Afterlife event materializes in Among Us 3D on October 2, 2025.

Come on in, the haunting is fine!