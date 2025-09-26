- Optimization update v.0.0.8 O -



Technical Improvements & Optimization



-Landscape Optimization: Significant improvements to landscape rendering and foliage assets have been implemented, resulting in increased performance and higher frame rates across the map.



-Core Gameplay Optimization: A full pass on various gameplay systems has been completed, enhancing the game's overall performance and stability.



-Enemy AI Logic Refactor: The logic and movement code for all enemy AI has been completely refactored and optimized. This update yields an average 30% improvement in AI processing speed, leading to more responsive enemies and better overall CPU performance.



Bug Fixes



- Inventory Persistence: Fixed an issue where save and load functions would improperly flush out certain inventory items. All items should now correctly persist upon loading a saved game.



- Re-building System Fix: Addressed and corrected save and load issues reported by users regarding the re-building system.



Please ensure your game is updated to the latest version to benefit from these changes. If you encounter any new issues, please report them on the Steam forums.