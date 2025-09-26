- Optimization update v.0.0.8 O -
Technical Improvements & Optimization
-Landscape Optimization: Significant improvements to landscape rendering and foliage assets have been implemented, resulting in increased performance and higher frame rates across the map.
-Core Gameplay Optimization: A full pass on various gameplay systems has been completed, enhancing the game's overall performance and stability.
-Enemy AI Logic Refactor: The logic and movement code for all enemy AI has been completely refactored and optimized. This update yields an average 30% improvement in AI processing speed, leading to more responsive enemies and better overall CPU performance.
Bug Fixes
- Inventory Persistence: Fixed an issue where save and load functions would improperly flush out certain inventory items. All items should now correctly persist upon loading a saved game.
- Re-building System Fix: Addressed and corrected save and load issues reported by users regarding the re-building system.
Please ensure your game is updated to the latest version to benefit from these changes. If you encounter any new issues, please report them on the Steam forums.
Optimization update v 0.0.8 O
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update