■ Update Version: v0.6.6

Hello, everyone!

This is the IfSunSets development team!

The 2025 Q3 Major Update is now live! 🎉

In this ‘2025 Q3 Major Update: v0.6.6’,

we’ve added a variety of Night of the Dead–related content along with numerous improvements and fixes.

Update 0.6.6 marks another step forward, showing how IfSunSets will continue to evolve.

Check out the new themed content waiting for you! 🎉

■ Major Update Details

1. IfSunSets now supports controllers! 🎮

If you encounter any issues when connecting a controller,

please go to Settings → Input Settings → press ‘Reset’ on the keys, and then restart your game.

Many of you have been requesting this feature, and after resolving various issues, we are finally able to release it.

IfSunSets will continue to provide ongoing support and improvements for controllers.

Please note that there may still be some bugs with controllers. If you encounter any, feel free to report them on our Discord or in the comments!

2. A new Tutorial Map has been added.

A tutorial stage has been added where you can practice various situations you’ll face at the very beginning, allowing you to prepare and learn before entering the Night.

In this stage, you can learn about Blifia, enemies, and the different features of the game.

When you create a new character, you’ll go through the tutorial stage first before entering the world. (This applies to both Singleplayer and Multiplayer.)

For those who find the tutorial unnecessary, it can be skipped by talking to Blifia after starting the game.

3. A Trap Upgrade System has been added.

Traps can now be upgraded in three different ways: [Increased Durability, Increased Attack Power, Added Functions].

Upgrade your traps in the way that best suits your preferred strategy.

4. A special Night of the Dead event has been added.

On certain days, special events will occur where specific enemies such as Giants , Witches , and Sea Lice appear in large numbers.

These events will be marked on the calendar in advance, so make sure to prepare your strategy accordingly.

5. A new ‘Nightmare’ system has been added, unlocked by defeating all boss monsters.

After defeating all four boss monsters, you can interact with the Altar to unlock and use the Nightmare system.

The Nightmare system increases the difficulty of the Night of the Dead, but in return, the rewards are greatly enhanced.

There are exclusive items that can only be obtained through the Nightmare system, so keep challenging yourself to claim these special rewards.

Even more exclusive rewards for the Nightmare system will be added in future updates.

6. A new skill category, Stealth, has been added.

The Stealth skill category has been added, allowing you to become an Assassin who silently eliminates enemies, strikes from behind, and vanishes without a trace.

7. A new skill category, Poise, has been added.

The Poise skill category has been added, allowing you to easily break enemy poise and take advantage of it.

8. Iron Heart’s motions, effects, sounds, and patterns have been completely overhauled.

Experience the new and more powerful Iron Heart, featuring completely new motions and entirely new attack patterns.

Enjoy the brand-new cutscene for Iron Heart.

9. Brown Beard’s motions, effects, and sounds have been reworked.

Brown Beard’s motions have been completely reworked. While the patterns remain the same, the previously awkward motions and appearance have been improved.

10. The Climbing System has been updated.

As long as you have enough stamina, you can now climb anywhere.

11. Six new traps and a total of 88 trap tiers have been added.

Six completely new traps have been added.

Traps now change their appearance based on their upgrade level and also vary depending on their functions.

Take advantage of the expanded variety of traps to create diverse strategies!

■ Update Details

A new system has been added that makes obstructive vegetation transparent.

Now, even when moving through tall grass and dense foliage, no plants will block your character from view.

A Speech Bubble System has been added.

Why are the people on the island suddenly attacking you? Discover their stories — you may find important clues.

The Lock-on System has been updated.

A Red Dot System has been added, which highlights newly acquired elements such as level-ups and new items.

■ Hotfix Details

🔧 [Changes & Additions]

A ‘Collect All’ function has been added to the Fish Farm UI.

🛠️ [Bug Fix]

Fixed an issue where incorrect text was temporarily displayed when changing the building menu.

Fixed an issue where the building UI overlapped at 16:10 resolution.

Fixed an issue where inventory item comparison tooltips overlapped at 16:10 resolution.

Fixed an issue where background music changed when switching the building menu.

Fixed severe lag caused by excessive experience orbs piling up during the Night of the Dead.

Fixed abnormal distribution of shared experience depending on the share ratio.

Fixed an issue where uncookable food could be placed in the campfire.

Fixed an issue where clams could be obtained when gathering oysters.

Fixed an issue where the surroundings became dark when hitting trees.

Fixed an issue where other actions could be performed during knockback.

Fixed an issue where head-slot equipment was not visible after unequipping the lantern.

Fixed an issue where NPC Logan was floating in the air.

Fixed an issue where screen brightness was excessively increased due to reflections in some areas.

Fixed an issue where the name and HP of Bombeil were not displayed.

Fixed an issue where Bombeil exploded twice.

Fixed an issue in the Red Leg Tribe’s archer tower where jump attacks were impossible and escape was not possible.

Fixed an issue that made the Red Swamp record quest unprogressable.

Fixed an issue where the chain ball could attack through walls.

Fixed an issue where the spring device did not function under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where item bundles were difficult to see.

Fixed an issue where UI overlapped depending on language settings, preventing learning of Phantom Limb skills.

Fixed an issue where shadows appeared blurred when changing lighting quality in Options.

Fixed an issue where some objects appeared to be floating in the air.

Fixed unnatural grass graphics.

Fixed an issue where the combo multiplier was incorrectly applied during executions.

Fixed an issue where invisible walls blocked movement.

Fixed an issue where gliding could be maintained indefinitely under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where inventory tooltips flickered depending on screen ratio.

Fixed an issue where sounds overlapped when quickly changing the building menu.

Fixed an issue where some audio settings were not saved.

Fixed an issue where nicknames were not center-aligned.

Fixed an issue where the light sword did not disappear when entering Iron Heart’s Night phase.

Fixed an issue where the screen briefly darkened when the Guitar Bench was destroyed along with a building.

Fixed an issue where the glider could not be unequipped even if there was inventory space.

Fixed abnormal device behavior when a dungeon was reset.

Fixed an issue where Phantom Limb Wire could hit multiple monsters repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where Phantom Limb Wire could hit multiple times in the air when used repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where tool items did not display the repairable icon.

Fixed an issue where some structures in the desert region had holes.

Fixed an issue where waves passed through the ground in inland areas.

Fixed an issue where the character could get stuck in certain spots in the desert region.

Fixed abnormal graphics in the desert and Witch’s Forest.

⚖️ [Balance]

Increased the chance for chickens to lay eggs.

Improved the projectile speed of Arrow Turrets.

🌐 [Multiplayer]

Fixed an issue where materials were consumed with every click when guests repaired buildings and traps.

Fixed an issue where equipment placed on the armor stand by guests was not immediately displayed.

Fixed an issue where the darkened screen effect was not visible when guests were sleeping.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game



