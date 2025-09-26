Highlights:





-Entire Sky & Weather System has been ripped out of the game and completely replaced with a new dynamic one that changes weather and overall looks and works 100x better

-Built in PS5 & PS4 Controller support with the color on the controller displaying your health and flashing orange when firing your gun (Planning on adding adaptive triggers to all guns as an option in settings enabled by default)

-Snowy Version of Hells Valley as a weather type that the new weather system can transition into





Patch Notes:





-Ripped out entire day/night cycle & weather system and replaced it with a much better which is way better looking and way more immersive.

-New dynamic sky & fog

-New dynamic weather system that includes thunderstorms (you can now see lightning strikes in the sky and they cast a bright light across the map), light rain, cloudy, clear, dust storms, overcast, light snow (still working on making snow apply to trees and grass so I can add full-on blizzards), and more with all new FX and sounds

-Player's hands and gloves look wet now

-The ground now actually looks rained on and shiny (maybe too shiny honestly)

-Replaced water droplets on screen with better ones

-you can now see little leaves flying by when wind is high

-Game now supports PS5 & PS4 controllers natively, they also will show your current health and light up when you fire your gun (still have to add new icons for PlayStation buttons)

-Game now gives different tips on how to place beartraps depending on whether you are using keyboard or controller

-Removed place down option from utility wheel since you can place them down with X/Square

-Renamed Place Cam & Beartrap option in utility wheel to Equip Cam & Beartrap





Fixes:





-Fixed issue where sky and skylights could go black when messing with volumetric fog

-Fixed the rake logo in the main menu changing size with aspect ratio





Known Issues:





-The new dynamic sky, clouds, and weather is tough on performance (Lightning strikes in particular seem to cause a performance dip)

-Cloud quality settings option doesn't say what quality the current clouds are when closing and reopening settings menu



