The app has been updated to 2.0.0b20.[Panel]- Tooltips are now displayed when you hover the cursor over a button.This can be turned off in settings.- Added a button for reporting image capture issuesYou can now check the image capture area using this button.To help us improve the app, please submit an image report here if there are any obvious issues with the image capture area .[Fix]- Fixed a bug that caused 2D code reading to be interrupted.[Other]- Updated the privacy policy.I added information about sending image reports and revised the retention periods for various data.You will receive a notification the next time you launch the app; please agree to the privacy policy before using the app.ThanksEureka Works