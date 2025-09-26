 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20136660 Edited 26 September 2025 – 10:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The app has been updated to 2.0.0b20.

[Panel]
- Tooltips are now displayed when you hover the cursor over a button.
This can be turned off in settings.

- Added a button for reporting image capture issues
You can now check the image capture area using this button.
To help us improve the app, please submit an image report here if there are any obvious issues with the image capture area .

[Fix]
- Fixed a bug that caused 2D code reading to be interrupted.

[Other]
- Updated the privacy policy.
https://store.steampowered.com/eula/2324090_eula_0

I added information about sending image reports and revised the retention periods for various data.
You will receive a notification the next time you launch the app; please agree to the privacy policy before using the app.

Thanks

Eureka Works

Changed files in this update

Depot 2324091
