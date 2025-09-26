 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20136644 Edited 26 September 2025 – 04:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfix

- None

Feature

- Carrot Soup buff now gives +1hp/sec for 10min

- Gooshroom Soup buff now gives +2hp/sec and +2mana/sec for 10min

- Added more Kindlestix bushes in the Pinewood Forest

- Added a rare randomly spawning tree: Blood Tree

- Added new survival resource node: Pile of Sand

Misc

- Changed Blood Stone + Magemoss recipes: Alchemy -> Enchanting

- Added level 40 woodcutting requirement to chop Blood Trees

- Changed Mystic Essence to be easier to craft

- Nerfed all Survival xp for burning logs

Performance

- None

Polish

- Change animation when grinding essence on Enchanting Table

- Split options in Enchanting Table: Augments, Enchant, Essence

- Fixed the quantity-text in the equipment UI to be proportional

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2354571
Linux Depot 2354572
