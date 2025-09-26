Bugfix

- None



Feature

- Carrot Soup buff now gives +1hp/sec for 10min

- Gooshroom Soup buff now gives +2hp/sec and +2mana/sec for 10min

- Added more Kindlestix bushes in the Pinewood Forest

- Added a rare randomly spawning tree: Blood Tree

- Added new survival resource node: Pile of Sand



Misc

- Changed Blood Stone + Magemoss recipes: Alchemy -> Enchanting

- Added level 40 woodcutting requirement to chop Blood Trees

- Changed Mystic Essence to be easier to craft

- Nerfed all Survival xp for burning logs

Performance

- None



Polish

- Change animation when grinding essence on Enchanting Table

- Split options in Enchanting Table: Augments, Enchant, Essence

- Fixed the quantity-text in the equipment UI to be proportional