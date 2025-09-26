Bugfix
- None
Feature
- Carrot Soup buff now gives +1hp/sec for 10min
- Gooshroom Soup buff now gives +2hp/sec and +2mana/sec for 10min
- Added more Kindlestix bushes in the Pinewood Forest
- Added a rare randomly spawning tree: Blood Tree
- Added new survival resource node: Pile of Sand
Misc
- Changed Blood Stone + Magemoss recipes: Alchemy -> Enchanting
- Added level 40 woodcutting requirement to chop Blood Trees
- Changed Mystic Essence to be easier to craft
- Nerfed all Survival xp for burning logs
Performance
- None
Polish
- Change animation when grinding essence on Enchanting Table
- Split options in Enchanting Table: Augments, Enchant, Essence
- Fixed the quantity-text in the equipment UI to be proportional
Changed files in this update