- Weapon select screen hover information (see cards in starter deck)
- Dolphins added to combat background
- Ultrawide issues fixed, letterboxed and you won't see behind the scenes any more!
- Subtle highlighting effect in combat that shows which navigational row you are in (hand area, characters area etc.)
- Bespoke sounds added to Bullet cards for Mary Read
- Removed "Skip tutorial" from main menu (its in settings if needed)
- Fixed issue with keyword panel showing placeholder text
- Fixed issue where music/sfx didn't return after cutscenes sometimes
- Fixed bug during tutorial where you got 4x artefact options (actually duplicates of 2)
- Fixed issue with keyword panel always showing placeholder during loot scene
- Improved dynamic music responsiveness
Patch 0.82.18
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows macOS Depot 3747491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update