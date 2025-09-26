 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20136498 Edited 26 September 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Weapon select screen hover information (see cards in starter deck)
  • Dolphins added to combat background
  • Ultrawide issues fixed, letterboxed and you won't see behind the scenes any more!
  • Subtle highlighting effect in combat that shows which navigational row you are in (hand area, characters area etc.)
  • Bespoke sounds added to Bullet cards for Mary Read
  • Removed "Skip tutorial" from main menu (its in settings if needed)
  • Fixed issue with keyword panel showing placeholder text
  • Fixed issue where music/sfx didn't return after cutscenes sometimes
  • Fixed bug during tutorial where you got 4x artefact options (actually duplicates of 2)
  • Fixed issue with keyword panel always showing placeholder during loot scene
  • Improved dynamic music responsiveness

Changed files in this update

