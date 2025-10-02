On October 2nd, 2025, we carried out an update addressing some in-game issues. Please check that the version number in the lower right corner of the main menu is displayed as v1.1.380371.

Updates

Fixed issue where some edition-specific contents were accessible despite not having ownership.

Players who do not possess ownership of edition-specific content (Deluxe Edition bonuses for Standard Edition users, pre-order bonuses for players who had not pre-ordered) will no longer have access to related content.

- Bonus skins will be removed from the list. If the player had saved the game while equipping such skins, the game will automatically revert to the default skin upon loading the save file.

- The Bonus omamori will be removed from the list. If the player had saved the game while equipping the omamori, the game will automatically unequip it upon loading the save file.

- The Bonus Item Pack will be removed from the Bonuses menu at the Hokora. Items that have already been redeemed will not be removed from the inventory.

Post-Patch Behavior

Upon booting the game, players using edition-specific content without ownership will find the message, “Unable to find the [insert bonus name]. Please try downloading it again.”