26 September 2025 Build 20136353
Update notes via Steam Community



This build includes the beginnings of Metaprogression Unlocks for Vanquish Evil.

It's still in early development, but the system is working!

At this phase of development, the updates will be a wide variety of content additions. These additions are a work-in-progress so please keep that in mind when playing! The goal with this is to get as much content out as quick as possible and to maximize FUN.

In the near future there's going to be more level-up abilities added too!

Thanks for playing!

GnarlyTree

