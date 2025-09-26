 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20136344
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, players!

This update brings some important improvements, fixes, and new features to the game experience. Check out what's changed below:

🛠️ New Features and Improvements:

✅ Computers without powerful GPUs will be able to run the game.

✅ Game save system settings

✅ Fixed saving and progress to the next level

✅ Various bug fixes and map crashes.

✅ Performance improvements in various areas of the game.

✅ General game adjustments.

📌 Note: Achievements will be available in the final version of the game.

📌 Future Plans:
We are working to improve the game's performance, improving AI, adding new mechanics, and listening to community feedback!

An important note: This project is being developed by a single independent developer. Clovek Games thus affirms its commitment to continue actively working on the game with frequent updates, fixes, and improvements until we reach the complete version of the project we want to deliver to you.

🙏 We thank everyone who believes in our work and continues to support development!

See you in the game!

