- Fixed a cause of co-op desync when any player in the lobby ended their last run via Play Again, New Campaign+ or Abandon Mission with a full cargo hold and items in a subinventory.
Hotfix 2.0.7: Co-Op Desync after Play Again, New Campaign+ and Abandon Mission
Update notes via Steam Community
2.0.7
