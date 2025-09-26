 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20136321
Update notes via Steam Community
2.0.7
  • Fixed a cause of co-op desync when any player in the lobby ended their last run via Play Again, New Campaign+ or Abandon Mission with a full cargo hold and items in a subinventory.

