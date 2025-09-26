 Skip to content
26 September 2025
Our post-apocalyptic zombie base-building RTS game, After Long Night, has sold over 10,000 copies in its first week!

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the players who have actively participated in discussions, provided feedback, reported bugs, purchased the game, or supported us by adding it to their wishlists and leaving encouraging reviews!

（The launch discount is still ongoing—don’t miss out!）

We’ve also taken this opportunity to outline our upcoming update roadmap.

We greatly appreciate your continued attention and support!

