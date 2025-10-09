Ok everyone, the game just came out. (awesome)



I've been working on this game for like 3 years and it is not even that good lmao.

Currently you can kill bats and buy upgrades and all that but there is a lot more I have planned for this game.



First two major updates



First major update will be dragons. Dragons are a boss fight every 10 levels. you will be able to adjust the difficulty of the bosses for more rewards.

Speaking of rewards, Slime Coin!

Slime coin is the currency you will get after each run and after killing dragons. It is in the game so you can start collecting it but it is useless. The second major update will be a slime coin shop. you will be able to get cosmetics and permanent upgrades.

Future plans

Quests

Quests will be another way to get slime coin. I'm currently thinking that when each run starts, you will get 3 randomly selected quests that when completed give you more slime coin.

Weapon upgrades

With slime coin you will be able to upgrade different stats for each of your weapons.

Monuments

I have this weird idea for tracking progress that I call monuments. not sure the best way to describe it but basically you will make these monuments bigger by making your lifetime stats bigger. Imagine a statue that gets bigger and bigger depending on how many bats you've killed

Anyway, I hope that stuff sounds cool.

Make sure to join the discord

See ya,

-Max