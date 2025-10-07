 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 October 2025 Build 20136129 Edited 7 October 2025 – 03:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

My Liege is now Steam Deck Verified for all of you meeple enthusiasts on the go!

With this update, I am officially finished with the review process to get the blessed "Verified" green check. Technically updates have been getting made over the last 3 months to get to this point however I was saving the patch notes for when the process was finished.

With only a couple of exceptions, all changes impact both playing on Windows and playing on Steam Deck.

Major Items

Character Editors

  • Character editor menu layout rearranged to better use space

  • Input fields and combo boxes all enlarged to more clearly show values you are editing

  • Font size on all field labels enlarged to legible size on smaller screens

Dialogue Styling

  • Increased size of the dialogue menu overall to support larger font size

  • STEAM DECK ONLY - Switched a simpler sans serif font to make blocks of text more legible

  • STEAM DECK ONLY - Updated font colors for even higher contrast on a smaller screen

Ancestry Menu

  • Adjusted layout to allow for larger buttons overall when selecting a House to view

  • Updated the House editor menu with changes similar to the character editor

  • Each family tree is 25% larger to better use the screen space

Minor Items

  • Default Steam Deck Settings updated to default to the correct quality settings

  • UI scaling updated on all menus to adjust to the screens width appropriately (will not affect windows, only steam deck due to the different aspect ratio)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2809521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link