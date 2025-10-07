My Liege is now Steam Deck Verified for all of you meeple enthusiasts on the go!
With this update, I am officially finished with the review process to get the blessed "Verified" green check. Technically updates have been getting made over the last 3 months to get to this point however I was saving the patch notes for when the process was finished.
With only a couple of exceptions, all changes impact both playing on Windows and playing on Steam Deck.
Major Items
Character Editors
Character editor menu layout rearranged to better use space
Input fields and combo boxes all enlarged to more clearly show values you are editing
Font size on all field labels enlarged to legible size on smaller screens
Dialogue Styling
Increased size of the dialogue menu overall to support larger font size
STEAM DECK ONLY - Switched a simpler sans serif font to make blocks of text more legible
STEAM DECK ONLY - Updated font colors for even higher contrast on a smaller screen
Ancestry Menu
Adjusted layout to allow for larger buttons overall when selecting a House to view
Updated the House editor menu with changes similar to the character editor
Each family tree is 25% larger to better use the screen space
Minor Items
Default Steam Deck Settings updated to default to the correct quality settings
UI scaling updated on all menus to adjust to the screens width appropriately (will not affect windows, only steam deck due to the different aspect ratio)
