My Liege is now Steam Deck Verified for all of you meeple enthusiasts on the go!



With this update, I am officially finished with the review process to get the blessed "Verified" green check. Technically updates have been getting made over the last 3 months to get to this point however I was saving the patch notes for when the process was finished.

With only a couple of exceptions, all changes impact both playing on Windows and playing on Steam Deck.

Major Items

Character Editors

Character editor menu layout rearranged to better use space

Input fields and combo boxes all enlarged to more clearly show values you are editing

Font size on all field labels enlarged to legible size on smaller screens



Dialogue Styling

Increased size of the dialogue menu overall to support larger font size

STEAM DECK ONLY - Switched a simpler sans serif font to make blocks of text more legible

STEAM DECK ONLY - Updated font colors for even higher contrast on a smaller screen

Ancestry Menu

Adjusted layout to allow for larger buttons overall when selecting a House to view

Updated the House editor menu with changes similar to the character editor

Each family tree is 25% larger to better use the screen space

Minor Items