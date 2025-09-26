 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20136078 Edited 26 September 2025 – 03:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Now with DirectX12 support, flickering issue should be fixed.

If not, make sure your drivers are up-to-date.

Changed files in this update

