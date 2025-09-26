We've just released a brand-new version, marking the very first major update since Spirit X Strike launched. Thank you all for your support along the way!
As mentioned in the previous post, the update highlights the following new content: Energy Assault, replacing the old colored attack mechanics, True Self Arena, the new Boss Rush mode, and Air Combo extensions, now all ground combos have a corresponding in-air version.
We've gone over the details before, so I won't repeat them all here. Honestly, the best way to get a feel for it is just to dive in and try it yourself.
Full patch notes is below for easy reference. If you run into any issues or have suggestions, please feel free to join the official Discord and reach out to me directly!
v0.600 PATCH NOTES
[New Features]
- Energy Assault System: Replaces the old color signal mechanic. Enemies now gather different elemental Energies into specific body parts to unleash charged attacks. Each element has its own unique effect.
- Added tutorials throughout the story to explain the effects of each Energy type.
- True Self Arena: Unlocked through Meditation after clearing the story. Face off against a series of bosses in succession. Your run will be scored, and your best record will be saved.
- Added air combo versions for all ground combos. Triggering them works the same way: jump and attack airborne enemies.
- Stone Knight joins as a new elite enemy in Chapter 2. Extremely tough and without a stun gauge, it will provide a fresh challenge.
[Adjustments]
- Improved the Spirit Mimicry move storage mechanism: when storing a move, its style will now also be stored and shown by icon color (blue/yellow/red for Dragon/Eagle/Tiger styles). When the move is unleashed, it will follow the stored style, meaning that even if you are currently in Dragon style, an Eagle style move stored will still be performed in Eagle style.
- Optimized the UI display of Spirit Mimicry: the move storage slots will now only appear when Spirit Mimicry is activated or when switching to Instant Spirit Mimicry.
- Revamped the combat UI with a more dynamic and layered look.
- Rocket Launcher Mob has been added as a new enemy in Chapter 1. Enemy compositions in certain encounters in Chapters 1 and 2 have also been adjusted.
Changed files in this update