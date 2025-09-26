Added a tool tip system for single player maps.
Added support for headless dedicated server with command line startup options(more information in the support folder).
Fixed a bug preventing the "Badlands Pit" achievement to unlock.
Small Patch for September 25 2025.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3157541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update