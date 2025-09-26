 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20136017 Edited 26 September 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a tool tip system for single player maps.

Added support for headless dedicated server with command line startup options(more information in the support folder).

Fixed a bug preventing the "Badlands Pit" achievement to unlock.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3157541
