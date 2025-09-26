Gameplay & Balance
DNA skills are cheaper and faster.
Invasions more frequent; Divine Selection cooldown reduced.
Combat flows better with improved logic and stronger Chosen One power-ups.
World & Immersion
Bamboo chopping added.
Scent & Glow systems:
Scent attracts danger (dead bodies increase it, fire reduces it).
Glow makes your tribe easier to spot, raising invasion risk.
UI & Experience
General UI improvements for clarity and status tracking.
Fixes & Stability
Bug fixes for skills, conditions, and action status.
Overall performance and stability improvements.
