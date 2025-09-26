 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20135965 Edited 26 September 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay & Balance

  • DNA skills are cheaper and faster.

  • Invasions more frequent; Divine Selection cooldown reduced.

  • Combat flows better with improved logic and stronger Chosen One power-ups.

World & Immersion

  • Bamboo chopping added.

  • Scent & Glow systems:

  • Scent attracts danger (dead bodies increase it, fire reduces it).

  • Glow makes your tribe easier to spot, raising invasion risk.

UI & Experience

  • General UI improvements for clarity and status tracking.

Fixes & Stability

  • Bug fixes for skills, conditions, and action status.

  • Overall performance and stability improvements.

