New Hunter Combat AI:

Hunters have had an overhaul of their combat AI. Previously they used a fairly predictable pattern of move/stop/shoot. Now they can shoot while moving, will strafe while engaging, use better logic for positioning and taking cover. While also being aware of the actions of the other members of their squad.

They will also use tactics like diving from cover, switch weapons less often, while choosing weapons based on the current situation. They also use smarter logic for choosing when to reload and will retreat to do so when they can.

New Animation System for Humans:

The male and female characters (including hunters) have had an entirely new animation tree for movement. Compared to the previous (built in a time where I was still learning the basics of bipedal animation), the new movement should look much more convincing and immersive.

I'm sure I will want to continue to improve these in future updates (I know there is still some 'jankiness' there).

Context-based Death Animations:

Previously, when humans were killed, they would just snap to ragdoll and allowed for the physics to play out. Now there is an entire suite of death animations, that can blend into ragdolls.

These animations are entirely contextual, based on the force of the impact, the location on the body and the type of ammunition used.

In addition, these death sequences are now fully replicated to clients of network games. Whereas previously, the momentum, impact location, and damage type was not received from the server, resulting in clients not seeing the correct death simulation that the host (or single player) would see.

Extreme Violence/Gore and Dismemberment:

Firstly I should mention that this option can be disabled in the in-game options menu. So for players who do not want this in their game, I totally understand.

Dismemberment:

The update introduces a new dismemberment system, allowing human characters to be blown apart. The feature is designed to emphasize the raw power of weapons, the impact of combat, and the brutality of survival in the world. [Inspired somewhat by the original Soldier Of Fortune games].

Dismemberment is determined by the types of ammunition (or damage), the range (in terms of weapons like shotguns), and obviously hit location.

I may tweak the system to occur less frequently, so I appreciate any feedback. 🙏

Some scenarios that can cause dismemberment include: high caliber ammunition and close-range shotgun blasts, powerful animal attacks, high-speed vehicle impacts, falling from extreme heights.

New Blood Effects:

Previously the blood effects I was using were just 2D cards in a particle system. It never looked right, and also had no direction in the spurts. Now I am using 3D simulations for the blood spurts, which look way better and also will spurt in the appropriate direction. I think this is way more convincing and immersive.

Dynamic Damage Decals:

It is always immersion-breaking for me when I play a game and no visible damage displays on enemies during battles. Previously I would display static blood, baked within the materials (which I still do), but now I have a system to project real time damage decals onto the moving meshes. This is for human characters and animals.

Again, this can be disabled in the options menu ("Show graphic violence").

The types of decals are determined by the damage. For instance, bullet wound will appear as bullet holes, whereas bear attacks will leave large scratch marks.

The damage decals will also spurt blood for a short period of time.

Blood Pooling:

Killed humans (depending on the cause of death) will now cause slowly growing blood pools when their bodies come to rest.

Take-Damage Impact Animations and Stuns:

Previously when hunters would take damage during combat, there was zero reaction. Now there are minor and major hit reactions.

Minor hit reactions simply jolt their bodies. Major hit reactions will stun the hunters and play out contextual animations based on the damage type and body location.

There are many, many animations for the various hit locations. Including stumbling if hit while running, grabbing their legs, head, groin, etc. The stun time may need some tweaking, but I will wait to see feedback and watch gameplay.

Increased Bullet Velocity:

Bullet velocity for all weapons (other than bows) has been increased by 1.5x. While this seems like a small change, it dramatically changes how combat feels. The hunter AI needed tweaking to balance this change to keep their accuracy at the same level of handicap.

Proximity Voice Chat:

Finally I've implemented proximity-based voice chat for multiplayer. This means when you approach a player in a multiplayer game, you can press a key to broadcast your voice to them.

The volume of the remote voices can be configured in the "Sounds" section of the options menu and the "Push to Talk" key can be rebound in the controls menu.

When A player is speaking, you will see a small speaker icon show next to their health bar. When you are talking, the same icon will show just to the right of your toolbar.

I'm using the Steam Voice API for this feature, so whatever microphone that shows in your Steam client settings is the one the game will pickup from.

I hope this will broaden the social aspect for communities playing on servers.

Client-side Human and Animal Movement Smoothing:

I've added client-side movement smoothing when viewing other humans or animals. Previously this movement could get quite jerky and awkward looking (especially on a high ping). This prevents sudden snapping to a corrected position caused by network lag or lost packets.

This is predictive smoothing, so it's not just trailing behind where the human/animal is. It will smoothly move based on the velocity and direction the character is moving and should be very accurate to where the server has that character placed.

New Human Ragdoll Physics:

I've added a new physics body for humans. Previously the old ragdolls were prone to springing to a star shape with not much articulation restraints. The new ragdolls react much more realistically to the environment and forces.

In addition, I've adjusted the friction that ragdolls (including animals) so that bodies slow more quickly when sliding down slopes or impacting geometry.

Falling Sounds During Deaths:

Previously humans made no sound when slumping to the floor when killed. This was immersion-breaking, so now there is satisfying and reassuring audio.

Facial Animations:

Hunters and players will now play subtle facial animations. Mostly during combat. Firing weapons will blend a gritting-teeth snarl, while taking major hits will cause a pain expression. (I had to give the character teeth for this...)

Smoothed Camera Tracking During Death Ragdolls:

Previously when dying and ragdolling, the camera would track the root of the body. Which regularly led to jerky camera if the physics were caught on world geometry. This has now been smoothed out.

Throwing Weapon Physics On Death Visual Effect:

As a visual flair, humans will now fling their weapon spinning into the air when killed (depending on damage type). This is purely to add a satisfying visual cue and just looks cool in my opinion. The weapon cannot be picked up (will still be in the dropped bag for players).

Weapon Aiming Offset Animations:

Previously humans would have very limited visual vertical aiming offset when aiming their weapon up and down. This led to hunters aiming up at players, often appearing to be aiming much lower down, which felt very off. I've now adjusted the animation tree for all weapons to correctly aim where the human is aiming.

In addition, previously when strafing or turning, the animation of twisting the hips would cause the horizontal aiming to also look inaccurate. This is now corrected, so viewing humans aiming weapon should now be visually correct to their actual aim.

Additional Loot for Scrapping Crashed Planes:

Scrapping crashed plane wrecks will now yield additional loot (on top of the existing scrap metal). Alloy sheets and electrical components will be yielded for certain parts of the plane.

New Bullet Tracers:

Previously bullet tracers would instantly disappear when the projectile hit a surface, or when the tip of the tracer was out of view. Leading tracers to seemingly disappear or not even show.

The visual bounding box of the tracer is now the full length, and the tracer will complete it movement after the bullet has hit a surface. This should give players a lot more situational awareness when under fire.

Fish Traps No Longer Penalized by Nearby Players:

Previously fish traps would prevent catching fish if players were moving and making noise near them. I have removed this constraint, so fish traps near bases will now be more productive.

Please note that placing fish traps too close to one another will limit their combined potential, so spacing them out is recommended.

Improved Physics on Animal Fatality Sequences:

I've fixed the physics when an animal grabs/impales a human. Previously the human could spin around at the grab location.

Now the player will be locked in place which looks much more convincing (and brutal).

Higher Detail Ground Debris:

The world now has a lot more ground debris, in the form of sticks and stones. I think the change makes for a more immersive setting, while requiring the player to be more focused for identifying harvestable resources. I welcome feedback on this change.

The new ground debris will also react to seasonal changes, so snow will accumulate on them.

Foundations Now Require At Least One Leg Touching the Ground (unless snapped):

This prevents building floating platforms, at least without an initial snap to another buildable.

Dead Players/Hunters Now Close Their Eyes:

Rather than just statically staring blankly after killing a human, they will now close their eyes on death. It's a small change but corrects an immersion-breaking visual during/after combat.

Bullet Impact Decals:

Bullets and shotgun shells will now leave impact decals on surfaces.

Plantbeds Now Require Both Water and Fertilizer to Grow Plants:

Previously plants would still grow in plantbeds with only water (although at a slower pace). Now fertilizer is also required, otherwise the growth will stop. Water will not be consumed if no fertilizer is present.

Other Notable Changes:

Player characters will now blink.

Melee weapons now deliver momentum when killing an enemy.

Fixed power exploit, whereby cancelled crafted item on an upgraded station would refund the full power cost of the item (rather than the discounted amount).

Prevented double binding of keys in the controls menu.

Fixed bug where hunters could spam grenade tipped arrows while attacking a base.

Giving the middle-finger will also show an angry facial expression.

Hunters now immediately enter a defending base state when their base is breached.

Animals will now wait to face the player before performing attacks.

Fixed bug where predators would not attack players when running on to player bases.



