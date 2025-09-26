 Skip to content
Major 26 September 2025 Build 20135913 Edited 26 September 2025 – 13:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – New Character & Mechanics Update

Say Hello to Our New Character: Lumi

Lumi has officially joined the roster! Lumi brings a light-themed moveset with flashy combos and unique mechanics.

  • Light Attacks – Quick, flippy strikes that bounce from enemy to enemy.

  • Heavy Attacks – Smooth staff swings that shoot small light beams at your foes.

  • Charged Heavy – Hold down heavy attack to channel a big light beam in front of her, firing 5 hits per second.

  • Finisher – A burst of light that gives Lumi a short invincibility window and creates 3 Blessings.

Blessings – Lumi’s Special Trick

  • Blessings float around Lumi (and yes, they stack).

  • Hitting an enemy or grave sends a Blessing flying into the target.

  • When it lands, it heals Lumi and then disappears.

New Mechanic: Graves

Multiplayer sessions just got a new twist.

  • In games with 3+ players, when someone goes down, they leave behind a grave.

  • If the number of graves matches the number of players in the session, the level restarts as usual.

How Graves Work

  • Downed players don’t vanish — their grave takes their place.

  • While downed, you can’t fight, only look around and pause.

  • Teammates need to damage your grave to bring you back.

  • Using a Finisher on a grave revives it instantly.

Multiplayer & UI Updates

  • Added a Session Browser so you can see and join available games.

  • You can now set passwords to keep your sessions private.

  • Sessions can only be joined while in the hub.

  • Added Session Banners to show who’s currently in your game.

General Fixes & Improvements

  • Polished attack animations across all characters for a smoother feel.

  • Fixed a ton of small bugs thanks to lots of playtesting.

Changed files in this update

