Patch Notes – New Character & Mechanics Update
Say Hello to Our New Character: Lumi
Lumi has officially joined the roster! Lumi brings a light-themed moveset with flashy combos and unique mechanics.
Light Attacks – Quick, flippy strikes that bounce from enemy to enemy.
Heavy Attacks – Smooth staff swings that shoot small light beams at your foes.
Charged Heavy – Hold down heavy attack to channel a big light beam in front of her, firing 5 hits per second.
Finisher – A burst of light that gives Lumi a short invincibility window and creates 3 Blessings.
Blessings – Lumi’s Special Trick
Blessings float around Lumi (and yes, they stack).
Hitting an enemy or grave sends a Blessing flying into the target.
When it lands, it heals Lumi and then disappears.
New Mechanic: Graves
Multiplayer sessions just got a new twist.
In games with 3+ players, when someone goes down, they leave behind a grave.
If the number of graves matches the number of players in the session, the level restarts as usual.
How Graves Work
Downed players don’t vanish — their grave takes their place.
While downed, you can’t fight, only look around and pause.
Teammates need to damage your grave to bring you back.
Using a Finisher on a grave revives it instantly.
Multiplayer & UI Updates
Added a Session Browser so you can see and join available games.
You can now set passwords to keep your sessions private.
Sessions can only be joined while in the hub.
Added Session Banners to show who’s currently in your game.
General Fixes & Improvements
Polished attack animations across all characters for a smoother feel.
Fixed a ton of small bugs thanks to lots of playtesting.
