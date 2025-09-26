🎙️ VOICE ACTING

・New voice lines added for:

- The evil scientist

- Sakura-sensei

- Castle trader



📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]

・6 new kanji added to the Kanji Room! (with mnemonics)

#4 四

#5 五

#6 六

#7 七

#8 八

#9 九

・Keep progressing step by step!



🛠 GAMEPLAY FIXES

・Fixed a bug where leveling up Max HP or Max MP in the skill tree could accidentally restore HP/MP instead of boosting max stats. (Now working as intended!)

・Kana pronunciation sound now stops properly when switching menus.



（＾▽＾）／