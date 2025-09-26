 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20135911
Update notes via Steam Community
🎙️ VOICE ACTING
・New voice lines added for:
　- The evil scientist
　- Sakura-sensei
　- Castle trader

📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]
・6 new kanji added to the Kanji Room! (with mnemonics)
　#4 四
　#5 五
　#6 六
　#7 七
　#8 八
　#9 九
・Keep progressing step by step!

🛠 GAMEPLAY FIXES
・Fixed a bug where leveling up Max HP or Max MP in the skill tree could accidentally restore HP/MP instead of boosting max stats. (Now working as intended!)
・Kana pronunciation sound now stops properly when switching menus.

（＾▽＾）／

