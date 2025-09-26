🎙️ VOICE ACTING
・New voice lines added for:
- The evil scientist
- Sakura-sensei
- Castle trader
📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]
・6 new kanji added to the Kanji Room! (with mnemonics)
#4 四
#5 五
#6 六
#7 七
#8 八
#9 九
・Keep progressing step by step!
🛠 GAMEPLAY FIXES
・Fixed a bug where leveling up Max HP or Max MP in the skill tree could accidentally restore HP/MP instead of boosting max stats. (Now working as intended!)
・Kana pronunciation sound now stops properly when switching menus.
（＾▽＾）／
