Boosts can now be purchased from the shop:
- Time Warp Charm: Receive a drop every 1h instead of 2h
- Lucky Charm: 2x Probability of receiving epic and legendary drops relative to other rarities.
The Astral Nut is back in the shop for a limited time (max 1 month) after which point it will be removed from purchase forever, so get it now or never.
A list of minor changes are included too:
- We commissioned some nicer icons for the interface including Inventory (Coconut Barrel), Settings (Gear), and Shop (Storefront), among other new graphics.
- Lots of backend updates to support the new case and boost systems
- Minor bug fixes and compatibility optimizations
Happy Coconutting!
