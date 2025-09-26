Time Warp Charm: Receive a drop every 1h instead of 2h



Lucky Charm: 2x Probability of receiving epic and legendary drops relative to other rarities.



We commissioned some nicer icons for the interface including Inventory (Coconut Barrel), Settings (Gear), and Shop (Storefront), among other new graphics.



Lots of backend updates to support the new case and boost systems



Minor bug fixes and compatibility optimizations



Happy Coconutting!

You now receive case drops that can be opened whenever you want, or even sold on the marketplace to other players - this gives you more choice and hopefully enjoyment in the drop process!Boosts can now be purchased from the shop:The Astral Nut is back in the shop for a limited time (max 1 month) after which point it will be removed from purchase forever, so get it now or never.A list of minor changes are included too: