- Added the Long-nosed Weevil beetle!
- Added private lobbies with random codes
- Added spectator change locked player with arrow keys
- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole speed (70 -> 60)
- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole grab radius (10 -> 7.5)
- Fixed Tiger beetle scoring goals with ball rewind from far away
- Fixed Goliath beetle hoverboard glitch
- Fixed Earth-boring beetle balls losing velocity after exiting hole
- Fixed spectator cam breaking when moving the mouse fast
- Added sounds to Cyborg beetle abilities
Changed files in this update