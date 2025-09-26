 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20135708 Edited 26 September 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added the Long-nosed Weevil beetle!

- Added private lobbies with random codes

- Added spectator change locked player with arrow keys

- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole speed (70 -> 60)

- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole grab radius (10 -> 7.5)

- Fixed Tiger beetle scoring goals with ball rewind from far away

- Fixed Goliath beetle hoverboard glitch

- Fixed Earth-boring beetle balls losing velocity after exiting hole

- Fixed spectator cam breaking when moving the mouse fast

- Added sounds to Cyborg beetle abilities

