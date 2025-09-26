PATCH NOTES v0.6a

9/25/2025

Sandworm phase is complete. We finished all the campaign levels and bosses. Bounty mode is complete. We are now moving on the the next phase. Over the next few weeks, we will be implementing feedback we have been getting over the past few weeks and polishing the game. This is the first patch, focusing on onboarding new players and teaching them the game.

GENERAL

Adding a lot of in-game tutorials to walk players through our equipment system and how to upgrade items.

Tutorial level forces players to press the correct buttons to advance again.

Updated backgrounds for Crystal Ruins, Drowned City, Neo City, Junkyard, and Nebula.

Updated some enemy sprites.

PROC PASS

Shrapnel On Hit

Damage: 250 -> 400

NEW: Pierces

Note: Giving more utility to this proc by having it pierce should feel a lot more impactful.

Spatial Rift On Hit

Damage: 300 -> 1000

Note: This was doing far too little damage for what it was offering, bumping the damage up to be more impactful

Explosion On Hit

Bullet Lifetime: 0.5 - 1.0s

Note: This should make this be a bit more impactful by allowing more mobs to be hit or run into it, and multiple procs to happen on targets.

Missile On Attack

NEW: Pierces

Note: Just like the primary, these are following suit to allow some more missiles to cruise through enemies.

Spreadfire On Attack

NEW: Pierces

Note: Making this feel more impactful by giving it pierce.

Railgun On Attack

-Damage: 700 -> 900

WEAPONS

Carbine

Damage: 3100 -> 3400

Fire Rate: 0.180 -> 0.175

Note: Wanted this to feel better than it was and felt it was lagging a bit behind other weapons still so giving it another buff