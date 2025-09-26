 Skip to content
Major 26 September 2025 Build 20135688 Edited 26 September 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES v0.6a

9/25/2025

Sandworm phase is complete. We finished all the campaign levels and bosses. Bounty mode is complete. We are now moving on the the next phase. Over the next few weeks, we will be implementing feedback we have been getting over the past few weeks and polishing the game. This is the first patch, focusing on onboarding new players and teaching them the game.

GENERAL

  • Adding a lot of in-game tutorials to walk players through our equipment system and how to upgrade items.

  • Tutorial level forces players to press the correct buttons to advance again.

  • Updated backgrounds for Crystal Ruins, Drowned City, Neo City, Junkyard, and Nebula.

  • Updated some enemy sprites.

PROC PASS

Shrapnel On Hit

  • Damage: 250 -> 400

  • NEW: Pierces

Note: Giving more utility to this proc by having it pierce should feel a lot more impactful.

Spatial Rift On Hit

  • Damage: 300 -> 1000

Note: This was doing far too little damage for what it was offering, bumping the damage up to be more impactful

Explosion On Hit

  • Bullet Lifetime: 0.5 - 1.0s

Note: This should make this be a bit more impactful by allowing more mobs to be hit or run into it, and multiple procs to happen on targets.

Missile On Attack

  • NEW: Pierces

Note: Just like the primary, these are following suit to allow some more missiles to cruise through enemies.

Spreadfire On Attack

  • NEW: Pierces

Note: Making this feel more impactful by giving it pierce.

Railgun On Attack

-Damage: 700 -> 900

WEAPONS

Carbine

  • Damage: 3100 -> 3400

  • Fire Rate: 0.180 -> 0.175

Note: Wanted this to feel better than it was and felt it was lagging a bit behind other weapons still so giving it another buff

