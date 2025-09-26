 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20135679 Edited 26 September 2025 – 05:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alien Invasion Event

Take down the alien invasion once your customers leave to earn double coins.

[Improvements]

Prizes now stay frozen on the counter , server those customers with ease.

Changed files in this update

