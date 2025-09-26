- Accuracy Refinement – improved hit detection and shot registration for more precise feedback.
- Options Menu Enhancements – reorganized settings, clearer descriptions and smoother navigation.
- Penistol Improvements – updated animations, recoil behaviour and impact effects for a more polished experience.
- Achievement Unlock Adjustments – fixes and tweaks to ensure achievements trigger reliably and as intended.
Load it up and experience a tighter, smoother Bang Banger session!
Changed files in this update