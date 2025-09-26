 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20135654 Edited 26 September 2025 – 02:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A fresh, steamy patch just dropped with a focus on performance and feel:

  • Accuracy Refinement – improved hit detection and shot registration for more precise feedback.
  • Options Menu Enhancements – reorganized settings, clearer descriptions and smoother navigation.
  • Penistol Improvements – updated animations, recoil behaviour and impact effects for a more polished experience.
  • Achievement Unlock Adjustments – fixes and tweaks to ensure achievements trigger reliably and as intended.


Load it up and experience a tighter, smoother Bang Banger session!

