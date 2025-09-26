 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20135582 Edited 26 September 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Two updates in one since 0.4 went out earlier due to potential crash fix.
  • Improved Synth UI, more layout options
  • Fixed VDevice dragging sometimes not working
  • Fixed crew mastery upgrade confirmation popup not always working
  • Fixed Fleet modifiers being lost on save/load
  • (iOS) Fixed game crashing on startup for some devices

  • You can now click other buttons when the synth module popup is open (let me know other popups that could use this)
  • Added button to scale window to 1.5x native size
  • Potentially fixed some of the crashing/hitching issues
  • Fixed issue with module unlock button being stuck disabled

