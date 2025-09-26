Two updates in one since 0.4 went out earlier due to potential crash fix.
- Improved Synth UI, more layout options
- Fixed VDevice dragging sometimes not working
- Fixed crew mastery upgrade confirmation popup not always working
- Fixed Fleet modifiers being lost on save/load
- (iOS) Fixed game crashing on startup for some devices
- You can now click other buttons when the synth module popup is open (let me know other popups that could use this)
- Added button to scale window to 1.5x native size
- Potentially fixed some of the crashing/hitching issues
- Fixed issue with module unlock button being stuck disabled
Changed files in this update