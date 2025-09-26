(1) If you choose not to view the scenes with the boylady, Yui and the poster shop boss, these scenes will not be added to the Gallery or the Wallpaper Collection.
(2) Adjusted and optimized the art for the Yui Ferris wheel scene.
(3) Corrected some translation issues in the Russian version.
v4.0.14 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update