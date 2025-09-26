 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20135517
Update notes via Steam Community
(1) If you choose not to view the scenes with the boylady, Yui and the poster shop boss, these scenes will not be added to the Gallery or the Wallpaper Collection.

(2) Adjusted and optimized the art for the Yui Ferris wheel scene.

(3) Corrected some translation issues in the Russian version.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2755481
