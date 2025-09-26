Retired the Wailing Memory, Shifting Memory, and Screaming Memory uniques



Added 4 new socketable unique items



Added a socketable category to the unique codex



Legacy uniques no longer available will no longer show up in the codex. This will give you an accurate picture of what you may or may not be missing. You are definitely missing something. The Abyss awaits.



Removed Sealed modifiers from the game. This was way too grindy and nobody, myself included, enjoyed it. This mechanic may return in some form in the future if I can think of something more fun



Copied Memory Crystals now remember their tier



Fixed a bug where you could take unfair damage on the first frame of a Survival challenge



Reduced Survival challenge difficulty substantially



Fixed a very unfair mechanic on Giga Treant



Fixed a series of odd bugs on Baba Yaga and the Reflection of Surprise



This patch makes a few changes to existing items. Please let me know here, Discord, or in a bug report if anything odd happens or characters don't update properly. I'll get right on it!