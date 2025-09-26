- Retired the Wailing Memory, Shifting Memory, and Screaming Memory uniques
- Added 4 new socketable unique items
- Added a socketable category to the unique codex
- Legacy uniques no longer available will no longer show up in the codex. This will give you an accurate picture of what you may or may not be missing. You are definitely missing something. The Abyss awaits.
- Removed Sealed modifiers from the game. This was way too grindy and nobody, myself included, enjoyed it. This mechanic may return in some form in the future if I can think of something more fun
- Copied Memory Crystals now remember their tier
- Fixed a bug where you could take unfair damage on the first frame of a Survival challenge
- Reduced Survival challenge difficulty substantially
- Fixed a very unfair mechanic on Giga Treant
- Fixed a series of odd bugs on Baba Yaga and the Reflection of Surprise
0.3.1 Hotfix #7 - Memory Crystals and Challenge Mode fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch makes a few changes to existing items. Please let me know here, Discord, or in a bug report if anything odd happens or characters don't update properly. I'll get right on it!