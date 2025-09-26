 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20135439 Edited 26 September 2025 – 02:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch makes a few changes to existing items. Please let me know here, Discord, or in a bug report if anything odd happens or characters don't update properly. I'll get right on it!

  • Retired the Wailing Memory, Shifting Memory, and Screaming Memory uniques
  • Added 4 new socketable unique items
  • Added a socketable category to the unique codex
  • Legacy uniques no longer available will no longer show up in the codex. This will give you an accurate picture of what you may or may not be missing. You are definitely missing something. The Abyss awaits.
  • Removed Sealed modifiers from the game. This was way too grindy and nobody, myself included, enjoyed it. This mechanic may return in some form in the future if I can think of something more fun
  • Copied Memory Crystals now remember their tier
  • Fixed a bug where you could take unfair damage on the first frame of a Survival challenge
  • Reduced Survival challenge difficulty substantially
  • Fixed a very unfair mechanic on Giga Treant
  • Fixed a series of odd bugs on Baba Yaga and the Reflection of Surprise
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link