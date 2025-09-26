Here comes another big optimization list for everyone!

A brand-new elemental core has arrived!

Its synergy effect replaces [Rage Attack] with a short transformation , granting bonus final damage. (Who said Rage Attacks are useless in the late game? Now you transform instead!)

[New] Added new Dual-Element Synergies: Blood+Ice, Thunder+Wood, Demon+Ice, Demon+Thunder.

[Optimization] Players now get 1 free reroll by default on Insectoid Core choices, and can unlock +2 rerolls via the talent tree. That’s up to 3 free rerolls per selection!

(In short: every time you pick from 3 Insectoid Cores, you can reroll up to 3 times for free — massively boosting your chances of finding the one you want!)

[Optimization] In the Ultimate Equipment menu, you can now spend a small amount of Dark Crystals to refresh the selection.

[New] Added a Compendium function in the ESC menu! (Now you can check collections in-game. Locked entries will still stay hidden.)

[New] Added a Core Ban System — ban up to 3 Insectoid Core types you don’t want! (Unlocks after clearing Difficulty 6 once.)