 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20135338 Edited 26 September 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here comes another big optimization list for everyone!

🆕 New “Demonic” Insectoid Core

A brand-new elemental core has arrived!

  • Its synergy effect replaces [Rage Attack] with a short transformation, granting bonus final damage.
    (Who said Rage Attacks are useless in the late game? Now you transform instead!)

🎮 Gameplay

  • [New] Added new Dual-Element Synergies: Blood+Ice, Thunder+Wood, Demon+Ice, Demon+Thunder.

  • [Optimization] Players now get 1 free reroll by default on Insectoid Core choices, and can unlock +2 rerolls via the talent tree. That’s up to 3 free rerolls per selection!
    (In short: every time you pick from 3 Insectoid Cores, you can reroll up to 3 times for free — massively boosting your chances of finding the one you want!)

  • [Optimization] In the Ultimate Equipment menu, you can now spend a small amount of Dark Crystals to refresh the selection.

  • [New] Added a Compendium function in the ESC menu! (Now you can check collections in-game. Locked entries will still stay hidden.)

  • [New] Added a Core Ban System — ban up to 3 Insectoid Core types you don’t want! (Unlocks after clearing Difficulty 6 once.)

  • [Buff] Fire Core synergies have been enhanced! (In short: overall damage buffs.)

    • Lv.3: Fireball now deals +60% → (up from 50%) Critical Damage.

    • Lv.4: Fireball has a 30% chance to inflict Burn, dealing 400% (up from 300%) Fireball damage over time.

    • Lv.5: Deal 100% (up from 50%) additional damage to Burned enemies.

    • Lv.6: Fireball applies Flame Marks; at 10 stacks, triggers Inferno Devastation, dealing 1200% (up from 800%) Fireball damage.

🌱 New Player / New Save Adjustments

  • [Optimization] Insectoid Core types now unlock gradually with progression and difficulty.

    • At the start of a new save, only 6 core types are available. More will unlock as you advance.

    • Veteran players are unaffected.
      (This makes it easier for new players to build effective runs without being overwhelmed.)

🎮 Controls & Feel

  • [New] Added controller vibration. (Try it out! You can disable it anytime in settings.)

  • [Optimization] Reduced recovery time after Rage Attacks again — you can move sooner now!

  • [Optimization] Slightly reduced the dash distance of the Shadow Blade’s light attacks. (Helps avoid unintentionally colliding with enemy attacks.)

✨ Visuals & FX

  • [Fix] Another attempt to fix flashing white screen issues when running on handheld devices.

  • [New] Skin selection menu now has dynamic animations. (So bouncy!)

  • [New] Replaced icons for all equipment, making it easier to recognize effects at a glance.

  • [Optimization] In the Core interface, only usable slots are displayed. (New players won’t be confused by “locked slots” anymore.)

  • [Optimization] Enlarged controller button icons for better clarity.

🏕️ Other

  • [Optimization] Adjusted camp map — characters now respawn at the camp center. (Less walking back.)

  • [Rework] Save system rebuilt to prevent lost saves.

  • [Optimization] Improved controller support, attempting compatibility with more controller types.

  • [Optimization] Fixed vibration continuing when opening a window — it now stops properly.

  • [Optimization] Improved selection UX for the resource exchanger.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • [Fix] Achievement could not be completed if you skipped shops globally — fixed.

  • [Fix] Achievement/skin unlock for 60 Perfect Dodges was counting incorrectly — fixed.

  • [Fix] Flashing white screen FX on handheld devices — fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3067891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link