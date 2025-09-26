Here comes another big optimization list for everyone!
🆕 New “Demonic” Insectoid Core
A brand-new elemental core has arrived!
Its synergy effect replaces [Rage Attack] with a short transformation, granting bonus final damage.
(Who said Rage Attacks are useless in the late game? Now you transform instead!)
🎮 Gameplay
[New] Added new Dual-Element Synergies: Blood+Ice, Thunder+Wood, Demon+Ice, Demon+Thunder.
[Optimization] Players now get 1 free reroll by default on Insectoid Core choices, and can unlock +2 rerolls via the talent tree. That’s up to 3 free rerolls per selection!
(In short: every time you pick from 3 Insectoid Cores, you can reroll up to 3 times for free — massively boosting your chances of finding the one you want!)
[Optimization] In the Ultimate Equipment menu, you can now spend a small amount of Dark Crystals to refresh the selection.
[New] Added a Compendium function in the ESC menu! (Now you can check collections in-game. Locked entries will still stay hidden.)
[New] Added a Core Ban System — ban up to 3 Insectoid Core types you don’t want! (Unlocks after clearing Difficulty 6 once.)
[Buff] Fire Core synergies have been enhanced! (In short: overall damage buffs.)
Lv.3: Fireball now deals +60% → (up from 50%) Critical Damage.
Lv.4: Fireball has a 30% chance to inflict Burn, dealing 400% (up from 300%) Fireball damage over time.
Lv.5: Deal 100% (up from 50%) additional damage to Burned enemies.
Lv.6: Fireball applies Flame Marks; at 10 stacks, triggers Inferno Devastation, dealing 1200% (up from 800%) Fireball damage.
🌱 New Player / New Save Adjustments
[Optimization] Insectoid Core types now unlock gradually with progression and difficulty.
At the start of a new save, only 6 core types are available. More will unlock as you advance.
Veteran players are unaffected.
(This makes it easier for new players to build effective runs without being overwhelmed.)
🎮 Controls & Feel
[New] Added controller vibration. (Try it out! You can disable it anytime in settings.)
[Optimization] Reduced recovery time after Rage Attacks again — you can move sooner now!
[Optimization] Slightly reduced the dash distance of the Shadow Blade’s light attacks. (Helps avoid unintentionally colliding with enemy attacks.)
✨ Visuals & FX
[Fix] Another attempt to fix flashing white screen issues when running on handheld devices.
[New] Skin selection menu now has dynamic animations. (So bouncy!)
[New] Replaced icons for all equipment, making it easier to recognize effects at a glance.
[Optimization] In the Core interface, only usable slots are displayed. (New players won’t be confused by “locked slots” anymore.)
[Optimization] Enlarged controller button icons for better clarity.
🏕️ Other
[Optimization] Adjusted camp map — characters now respawn at the camp center. (Less walking back.)
[Rework] Save system rebuilt to prevent lost saves.
[Optimization] Improved controller support, attempting compatibility with more controller types.
[Optimization] Fixed vibration continuing when opening a window — it now stops properly.
[Optimization] Improved selection UX for the resource exchanger.
🐞 Bug Fixes
[Fix] Achievement could not be completed if you skipped shops globally — fixed.
[Fix] Achievement/skin unlock for 60 Perfect Dodges was counting incorrectly — fixed.
[Fix] Flashing white screen FX on handheld devices — fixed.
