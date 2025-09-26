Hello, everyone!

As September draws to a close, Stario is finally ready to meet you all! 👏👏👏

The EA version is priced at $13.99 USD, with a 10% launch discount ($12.59 USD).

We’re deeply grateful for your support of the game. Over the past months we’ve received many questions, and we’d like to take this opportunity to answer them.

👀What‘s in the Early Access?

As shared in the earlier post, the EA version will feature:

6 Atmospheric Zones, Full Tech Tree, and the Ending

The EA version unlocks the full tower, with six distinct atmospheric zones, four natural disasters, the complete tech tree, and a climactic ending at the very top of the tower.

Miracle Tower

Each atmospheric zone now features a unique Miracle Tower. Building one will challenge how well you’ve planned your production layout in the zone. But once you succeed, even disasters themselves may be subdued by the light of hope.

Wishboard

The tower may be a spectacle for the post-apocalyptic world, but for your Towertizens it is home. Now there is a Wishboard, where Towertizens will leave their heartfelt wishes. By helping fulfill them, you may receive unexpected rewards.

Ritual Platform

Unlock and construct a Ritual Platform to hold a variety of rituals. Some can alter the weather, others can influence Towertizen states. As all rituals require resources to sustain, whether you use them for long-term buffs or short bursts is up to you.

Trade

The EA version also introduces a trading system. Build the Turtle Port, and giant turtles from other towers will periodically dock. You’ll be able to trade goods for equal value based on your inventory.

⚙️Are we seeing UI and tutorial improvements?

We’ve adjusted the default UI scaling and added an option in settings for manual scaling. Sandstorm and mist visuals have been fully reworked.

The tutorial has been redesigned in more detail, and the arrival of the first disaster has been delayed , giving new players more time to learn core mechanics and get comfortable.

📍Will Demo saves carry over into the EA version?

As we mentioned previously:

The EA version will feel very different from the demo right from the start. So, if you’ve already completed the demo, don’t worry about having to replay the same flow. The new version will offer a fresh journey!

We’ll do our best to ensure save compatibility in future updates. If there are cases where saves cannot be carried over, we’ll inform everyone right away. Still, since the game may continue to add new features or have major balance adjustment, we always recommend starting fresh for the best experience.

🙌What if I encounter issues in the game?

Please let us know! Suggestions or complaints, your feedback is always invaluable.

You can leave comments on Steam or join our official Discord server and chat with other players. If you run into issues while playing, feel free to message our Mods directly.

👉What are the System Requirements?

Recommended: GTX 2060 / 16GB RAM / 8GB available space

Minimum: GTX 750 Ti / 4GB RAM / 4GB available space

🔧Will there be Controller & Steam Deck Support?

The game currently does not support controllers or Steam Deck. We haven’t fully evaluated controller interaction yet, but if we plan to add support in the future, we’ll let you know immediately.

💡What are the plans for V1.0?

Since the EA version already includes complete game progression, we don’t yet have a final decision on exactly what will be added in V1.0. But here are some ideas we’re considering:

A more open sandbox mode

New logistics buildings for more vertical transportation strategies

Statistics panels for easier resource and population tracking

More decorative elements to craft your own landmark tower

Further optimization in interaction and performance

…and more

As said before, we believe Stario holds endless potential. We’re eager to hear your suggestions after launch, and we’re sure new sparks of inspiration will arise from our communication with you. Let’s witness the growth of the game together!

For those who want to dive deeper into the details, here are links to our past dev blogs:

Devlog #1 Wonders above Sky

See You at BitSummit + A Peek at What’s Next for Stario: Haven Tower

Devlog#2 Ritual Platform & Vertical Garden Spoiler

Devlog #3: From Sketch to Skyline - How does concept art turn into a real game?

Stario: Haven Tower to Reveal Early Access Release Info on September 18

Stario: Haven Tower launches in EA on Sept 25 | New Content Preview Pt.1

One Day to Launch! | Early Access Preview Pt.2

From the biblical tale of the Tower of Babel, to ancient skyward monuments around the world, to humanity’s modern ventures into space, “what lies at the end of the sky” may be one of mankind’s oldest mysteries.

Now, we invite you on this journey toward the sky,

into this towering wonder where hope survives,

and through every miraculous moment of life.