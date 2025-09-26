 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20135306
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Props
    • Introducing SpeedSoft (45 props and a field)
    • IAGBF Up Down mover (3 sizes)
    • IAGBF Rail sliders (5 types)
    • Blue airsoft indoor walls (3 types)

  • New Functionality
    • Added CTRL-Q,E and CTRL-R,F to spin props by 45 degrees
    • Change WSB Font and sizes

  • Bug Fixes
    • Adjusted iagbf-wall-43 to the right smaller size
    • Snap to grid works with Meter, 1/2 meter and 2x2ft grids
    • Fixed StageCentral sort crashing bug
    • Fixed all variations of med walls to 8ft
    • Adjusted collisions for IAGBF stands so papers can be attached properly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1701371
macOS English Depot 1701373
