- New Props
- Introducing SpeedSoft (45 props and a field)
- IAGBF Up Down mover (3 sizes)
- IAGBF Rail sliders (5 types)
- Blue airsoft indoor walls (3 types)
- Introducing SpeedSoft (45 props and a field)
- New Functionality
- Added CTRL-Q,E and CTRL-R,F to spin props by 45 degrees
- Change WSB Font and sizes
- Added CTRL-Q,E and CTRL-R,F to spin props by 45 degrees
- Bug Fixes
- Adjusted iagbf-wall-43 to the right smaller size
- Snap to grid works with Meter, 1/2 meter and 2x2ft grids
- Fixed StageCentral sort crashing bug
- Fixed all variations of med walls to 8ft
- Adjusted collisions for IAGBF stands so papers can be attached properly
- Adjusted iagbf-wall-43 to the right smaller size
Introducing Speedsoft, Change WSB font and spin props 45 degrees
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1701371
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1701373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update