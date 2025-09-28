Hello, Dustlanders!

See below for details on the latest update.

◈ Update Version

v1.21.88

◈ Update Details

New Features

Added controller support.

Fixes and Improvements

Improved Fuel drinking feature for Robot characters. You can now choose how much Fuel they consume. Improved interactions with NPCs in the Bar. Interacting with friendly characters now has a chance to grant crafting blueprints or recipes. Fixed issues with the fishing feature. Fixed incorrect reference prices for certain items when trading junk. Fixed issues with the effects of certain truck parts. Fixed a hotkey issue that would allow characters to gain multiple traits when upgrading. Fixed an issue with setting up a stall which would cause the sales summary to be inaccurate. Fixed incorrect data on the map that caused fishing yields in certain regions to be inconsistent with expectations.

We encourage Dustlanders to try the new version with a controller or on Steam Deck, and we look forward to your feedback—whether bug reports or suggestions. Thanks once again for your support!