- New real estate can no longer spawn when public market value of that property type is too low
- Mod menu for creating new mods increase 'File Name' field character limit to 40
- Newly moddable: Player business reputation's effect on income multiplier (reputationIncomeMinXer, reputationIncomeGrowthXer), Theoretical market size of each real estate property type (restateMaxMarketSize), Theoretical market size of each business type (businessMaxMarketSize), Inflation increase when currency revaluation happens (redenominationThreshold)
- Fix DEPRECATED Torn Ligament status effect sometimes appearing on birthdays due to negative health points
Update Notes For v1.01.10
