 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20135271 Edited 26 September 2025 – 02:13:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New real estate can no longer spawn when public market value of that property type is too low
  • Mod menu for creating new mods increase 'File Name' field character limit to 40
  • Newly moddable: Player business reputation's effect on income multiplier (reputationIncomeMinXer, reputationIncomeGrowthXer), Theoretical market size of each real estate property type (restateMaxMarketSize), Theoretical market size of each business type (businessMaxMarketSize), Inflation increase when currency revaluation happens (redenominationThreshold)
  • Fix DEPRECATED Torn Ligament status effect sometimes appearing on birthdays due to negative health points

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link