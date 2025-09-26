 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20135267 Edited 26 September 2025 – 02:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- You now get a hint after getting a question wrong three times in a row.
- Fix for glitchy audio when dealing with different input and output devices.
- Fix for mouse input not always working on intervals exercise.

