26 September 2025 Build 20135231 Edited 26 September 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Canceling a throw (while shot meter routine is running) can now by done by....
- Keyboard/Mouse: Right Click
- Gamepad: East Button (B on Xbox controller)

Also, pausing during shot meter routine no longer breaks it :D

Changed files in this update

