29 September 2025 Build 20135191 Edited 29 September 2025 – 04:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Adjustments

  • Reduced the Soul Points required at the Alchemy Table to unlock pieces (Spring of Enhancement, Spring of Disposal).

  • Reduced the Soul Points required at the Alchemy Table to unlock items (Enhancement Ticket, Disposal Ticket).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the chosen option on a plain tile differed from the actual event triggered.

  • Fixed an issue where the key help in the shop screen did not display the command to exit the shop.

  • Fixed an issue where the card name of "Melody of Healing" was incorrect at the Alchemy Table.

  • Fixed an issue where the enemies “Bandit” and “Bandit Boss” did not have an attack attribute for the skill "Sweeping Strike."

  • Fixed an issue where, after resuming save data that included guests in online play, battles could not progress.

  • Fixed an issue where the game froze if the status effect “Alert” was triggered while having the ability “Counterattack.”

  • Fixed an issue where disconnecting and resuming during the battle result screen in online play caused the game to freeze.

  • Fixed an issue where the displayed requirement for job clears at the Alchemy Table was incorrectly shown as the number of job plays.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2909581
