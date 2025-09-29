Balance Adjustments

Reduced the Soul Points required at the Alchemy Table to unlock items (Enhancement Ticket, Disposal Ticket).

Reduced the Soul Points required at the Alchemy Table to unlock pieces (Spring of Enhancement, Spring of Disposal).

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the chosen option on a plain tile differed from the actual event triggered.

Fixed an issue where the key help in the shop screen did not display the command to exit the shop.

Fixed an issue where the card name of "Melody of Healing" was incorrect at the Alchemy Table.

Fixed an issue where the enemies “Bandit” and “Bandit Boss” did not have an attack attribute for the skill "Sweeping Strike."

Fixed an issue where, after resuming save data that included guests in online play, battles could not progress.

Fixed an issue where the game froze if the status effect “Alert” was triggered while having the ability “Counterattack.”

Fixed an issue where disconnecting and resuming during the battle result screen in online play caused the game to freeze.