26 September 2025 Build 20135123 Edited 26 September 2025 – 01:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a quick hot fix for the new weapons added in patch 15a. Replication wasn't sorted out which led to client/guest players never properly sheathing the weapons.

Other fixes/additions include:

Added weather blocking to player built roof pieces. The rain should now stay outside where it belongs.
Corrected some item icons in crafted/purchased recipes to properly reflect their in game items.
Fixed some building pieces refusing to be built in the carpentry bench.
Added Dual Kukris and the Tattered sword and shield to the basic crafting bench.

Cheers! Stay tuned for more cool stuff

