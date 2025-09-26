 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20135095 Edited 26 September 2025 – 01:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Supported displaying profile avatar frames
Play
* Apply const speed for Pad mode
* Optimize the offset issue after changing the speed
Editor
* Limit editor toolbar position in valid range
* Added new editor plugin api: GetUserOption
Other
* Supported chart promotion in creation center

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit MainBundle Depot 1512941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link