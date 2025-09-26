* Supported displaying profile avatar frames
Play
* Apply const speed for Pad mode
* Optimize the offset issue after changing the speed
Editor
* Limit editor toolbar position in valid range
* Added new editor plugin api: GetUserOption
Other
* Supported chart promotion in creation center
Update: 6.6.12
