A patch has been released addressing the following:
-Fixed an issue where a vendor in the Mining Colony was selling an incorrect item.
-Fixed an issue where player could sell certain damaged equipment at a higher than intended price within two of the neighboring colonies.
-Fixed issues affecting supply shop NPCs appearing sometimes in your colony and other colonies.
-Fixed issue where Sola (If enabled) would read out incorrect information after specifically activating the last relay.
-Improved persistence of NPC death states. (Addressed in earlier update but has undergone further improvements).
-Added prompt to indicate when NPCs don't want to speak with you.
-Added red HUD markers for other colonies, distinct from the blue home base marker.
-Added additional ambience sound inside colonies.
-Repositioned props in the introduction outside area to allow smoother entry/exit when using the Hoverbike.
-Fixed an issue where an NPC in your colony might not appear after purchasing the linked building under certain conditions.
+Other small tweaks and adjustments.
Please view patch notes 0.4.0 for more details about other recent changes: https://steamcommunity.com/games/3133710/partnerevents/edit/518599196165539249
Patch Notes 0.4.4
