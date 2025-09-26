 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20135016 Edited 26 September 2025 – 04:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Fixed an issue where old save files could not successfully unlock the 「After triggering the specific kyabakura route event, you can now refuse Nina’s invitation in the next playthrough.」condition.

Thank you to all our players for your support and love.
Playmeow Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1997441
