1.Fixed an issue where old save files could not successfully unlock the 「After triggering the specific kyabakura route event, you can now refuse Nina’s invitation in the next playthrough.」condition.
Thank you to all our players for your support and love.
Playmeow Games
0926 Update Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update