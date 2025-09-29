DLC? More like D-L-Free! Okay that sounded better in my head but it’s still factually correct…

Our latest update has officially landed & that means you get to experience the game-changing Remix Mode, a new Kaiju-inspired suit, seven new color schemes for your wardrobe & even more for the price of nothing!

No time like the present, so let’s get right into the details.

Revolutionize with Remix Mode 🟣



Our brand-new mode(s) will transform the way you view Revenge of the Savage Planet.



Ever wished enemies were less squishy? Or that their damage was turned up to a million? Maybe the gravity just needs to be adjusted? Now you can do all this & so much more.

your ultimate playground. Tweak every Remix setting to your heart's content - it's pure liberation & experimentation. Transform any game into a Sandbox adventure by hitting "Start Remixing" in the pause menu. Once you find a great recipe, head over to our Discord & show off your settings!dial up the challenge. Brace yourself for limited lives, increased damage, & a relentless timer pushing you to conquer the game at warp speed. This is where legends are made - send us a screenshot of your victory screen on Discord & earn your place in the Hall of Fame!strip away the distractions. Truly lose yourself in the game's breathtaking environments. Sharpen your senses, rely on your Journal & Map, & rediscover the thrill of exploration. If you've played before & crave a deeper connection to the world, this is your perfect escape.

When you load up & hit play, you’ll see all the exciting modes, & every new game you start creates a savegame neatly filed under that mode in the menus.

In Classic, Old Game Minus, or Immersive mode, you can jump into Sandbox mode at any time by selecting "Start Remixing." We'll keep your original savegame exactly where it was & seamlessly create a new Sandbox savegame that picks up right where you left off. Once you're in Sandbox, you can't switch back to other modes, but you can always adjust the options to match the other modes if you wish.

& no matter what mode you’re playing in, you’ll still get your achievements 🏆

Thought we were done? 🦖🎶🖼️



Remix Mode might be the head honcho in our latest update, but there’s still more goodies to sink your teeth into:



🦖 Character Customization - Suit up into a totally appropriate Kaiju-inspired outfit & choose between seven new color schemes by researching creatures. If you’ve already researched the appropriate critter, they’ll be unlocked by default!



🎶 Soundtrack - Head over to your favorite Earth-based music platforms like Spotify or Apple Music to get your hands on our full soundtrack. Kindred approved, headbanging greatness!



🖼️ Habitat Posters - As part of our community art competition, you’ll now be able to adorn your home with any of the nine winning pieces which will also be unlocked by default once you load up!





Full Patch Notes 📝



A heartfelt thank you to every explorer who continues to play Revenge of the Savage Planet, this full list of bug fixes & optimizations goes out to you!



Highlights

Added Remix mode

Added a new Kaiju-inspired suit and 7 color schemes

Added 9 posters selected from artwork submitted by the community

Added a Continue button in the front end that automatically selects the last save you were playing in

Addressed mouse input issues that were causing delta-t to be factored in twice. Mouse input now works properly!

Expanded the Mouse Sensitivity range for finer control

Reordered save games so that the most recent ones are at the top of the list

Made the default selection in the confirmation box when deleting a save file be “cancel” instead of “delete”

Optimizations

Restored Low-Latency input mode on Xbox

Animation optimizations for the Player Character & EKO

Tech Bugs

The title no longer responds to controller inputs when the application is not focused

Mouse and controller sensitivity is no longer tied to the FPS amount

Fixed regaining focus of the application while in the pause menu by clicking on a button not allowing the player to then be able to use the controller

In the split-screen assignment screen, Player 2's Ready glyph will now use the correct input method

Fixed multiple issues with Keybind options

Mouse cursor is no longer invisible if the player launches the game while a controller is also plugged in

Cursor visibility should toggle as soon player changes input type

WinGDK: Anti Aliasing options on WinGDK now function properly

Changing the Vertical Sync to 20Hz no longer causes a crash with Nvidia GPUs

Fixed some connectivity issues on Steam

Fixed Lobby issues when clients leave

Online co-op: made sure both client and host hear the music when walking the "corridor" towards the Habitat reveal cliff

Add Savegame Problem Logging - Added more info for savegames to help debug

Gameplay Bugs

Player can no longer launch various creatures into the air by running into them

Dealing too much damage in the Slappi 2nd Phase will no longer soft lock the Boss Fight

In co-op, fixed the Client occasionally getting launched after Wormzilla's first defeat

Entering Photo Mode while using Power Hose no longer causes the hose’s tube to show up next to the Player Character

The Old Boy filter in Photo Mode no longer causes the camera to zoom in

Fixed the player’s suit occasionally vanishing the first time they are hit by amber

One Alta crate is no longer much larger than the rest

Unlocking The Frangipane Drifts Teleporter from afar will no longer cause it to enter a weird state where it’s interactive but visually blocked off.

The Player can no longer activate Plasma Energy Beams by knee-sliding

Vyper Power Panels located in the Grasslands tunnel no longer get destroyed when the Player slides too close to them

Player is no longer able to go out of bounds in Slappi's World

During the Drone Puzzle on Quasadron IX inside the Magnetic Cave, there is no longer a hole at the side of the Puzzle Structure that allows Player Drone to skip all of the Puzzle

Fixed various Photo Mode bugs - various fixes on Roll and Orbit mode to make them behave as expected

If the "Alien Ultrafood" part of the tutorial is skipped and the user tries to progress further, the mission flow could break and lock progression. This no longer happens.

Updated the Raccoon Tail so it doesn't clip into the player's body so easily

Fixed an animation glitch that occurred every time players used a Slappi Teleporter

Tweaked the difficulty of the Clawbarella fight

Fixed order of VOs when completing the Remote Drone tutorial

Fixed a co-op bug where if either player rotates an object in Habitat customisation mode, both players hear the sound effect

Prevent the gamepad from rumbling every time player reloads the game prior to healing once, dying or entering the Habitat

Updated the range for the sensitivity of controls. Changed the max to 11 and the step to 0.05 for both horizontal and vertical sensitivity.

Fixed a co-op bug where if the client is the first to interact with an Acid bomb or Bombgrenade dispenser first, that upgrade won't be properly crafted in the printer as it should

UX Bugs

Make save deletion confirmation prompt selection default to CANCEL

Subtitles coming from named characters no longer display as "Ads", if they were setup to play on the big screen