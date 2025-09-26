Patch Notes:

- Slug queen health buff by 50%,

- Slug queen getting stuck quite frequently fixed

- Removal of NIS (Caused too many crashes on unsupported PCs despite implementing the correct support queries, if you previously enabled this mode and then started crashing every time on launch this update will solve this issue)

- Main menu made more performant

- Low island made slightly more performant

- Toggle voice chat turned on by default for first time players

- Slug queen movement made slower on bullet impact



Note: I am also working on a build that will support FSR as a separate download option, in addition new RU translations will be out soon