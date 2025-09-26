 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20134854 Edited 26 September 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:
- Slug queen health buff by 50%,
- Slug queen getting stuck quite frequently fixed
- Removal of NIS (Caused too many crashes on unsupported PCs despite implementing the correct support queries, if you previously enabled this mode and then started crashing every time on launch this update will solve this issue)
- Main menu made more performant
- Low island made slightly more performant
- Toggle voice chat turned on by default for first time players
- Slug queen movement made slower on bullet impact

Note: I am also working on a build that will support FSR as a separate download option, in addition new RU translations will be out soon

Changed files in this update

Depot 2909111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link