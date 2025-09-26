 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20134676 Edited 26 September 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added interactable vhs tape
  • Changed timer to slow down for all anxiety levels
  • Add less timer to timer with granola bites and mail findings
  • Added a shack
  • Added bear spray
  • Added steam achievements
  • Added more content to each npc
  • Redesigned npc faces
  • Added notes to journal system
  • Working on adding support for linux + mac

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3869401
