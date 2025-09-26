- Added interactable vhs tape
- Changed timer to slow down for all anxiety levels
- Add less timer to timer with granola bites and mail findings
- Added a shack
- Added bear spray
- Added steam achievements
- Added more content to each npc
- Redesigned npc faces
- Added notes to journal system
- Working on adding support for linux + mac
