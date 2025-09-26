Hello all!
Got another hotfix out on the beta branch! I wanted to squeeze these fixes in before I dove into the Automap fully, since I won't be able to as easily push stable builds out with the in-progress Automap and incomplete code and such. There are a few bits of code pertaining to the AutoMap in this hotfix already but they shouldn't cause any problems... hopefully.
This hotfix is mostly bugfixes and a small adjustment to everyone's favorite officer of the law!
Changes
The Peacekeeper's "stun threshold" has been lowered from 80 to 45 (For reference, a tackle without a shield deals 15 "force" damage) With this change, it's much easier to stun the Peacekeeper, making aggressive playstyles more viable with him, as it's more feasible to stun him out of attacking, especially if using shotguns or other high-force weapons.
The Peacekeeper's delay between aiming and firing during his stationary shotgun attack has been slightly increased on all difficulties
The Peacekeeper's walking shotgun attack has had the total shots reduced from 6 to 4
The "Double Tap Dodge" option now has an accompanying slider for the window in which the double-tap is considered valid, so players can adjust this to where they don't accidentally trigger it as often.
Tower Shields should now be able to block all melee attacks
Tower Shields should now be able to block and cancel a Harvester's chainsaw attack, but it will instantly destroy the shield.
"Prop Sniping" Achievement now applies to all thrown objects, not just the wooden chair.
Fixes
Framerate Limitand Ladder Direction preferences should now properly save and load, not needing to be reset each time the game is loaded. (Edit: Tested the Framerate Limit after the patch went live and it's still not applying properly on game load - will have to revisit this one)
Certain enemies that were supposed to be able to barrel through closed doors were not always doing so, which should now be fixed
A collider issue was fixed that prevented a secret from being accessed in E1M5
The buffed pickup values for shotgun/magnum ammo should now display correctly when picked up
Dropped unlit TNT/molotovs should no longer be able to be picked up if you are at capacity on them, and should properly refresh your HUD values
"The Gungineer" achievement was not firing properly before but should now. However, it will require another weapon to be fully upgraded before the game will try to unlock it again.
The total enemy count for Interlude should now be correct - the old 2D boss enemy was still counting towards the kill count despite being removed.
"Prop Sniping" achievement should now fire properly, and now includes all physics props, not just the wooden chair.
Fixed an off-hand edge case where you could reload one-handed weapons on a ladder if you had a shield equipped, which could lead to a softlock in certain situations.
"Heh heh heh ... Thank You" achievement should now unlock properly
