This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all!

Got another hotfix out on the beta branch! I wanted to squeeze these fixes in before I dove into the Automap fully, since I won't be able to as easily push stable builds out with the in-progress Automap and incomplete code and such. There are a few bits of code pertaining to the AutoMap in this hotfix already but they shouldn't cause any problems... hopefully.

This hotfix is mostly bugfixes and a small adjustment to everyone's favorite officer of the law!

Changes

The Peacekeeper's "stun threshold" has been lowered from 80 to 45 (For reference, a tackle without a shield deals 15 "force" damage) With this change, it's much easier to stun the Peacekeeper, making aggressive playstyles more viable with him, as it's more feasible to stun him out of attacking, especially if using shotguns or other high-force weapons.

The Peacekeeper's delay between aiming and firing during his stationary shotgun attack has been slightly increased on all difficulties

The Peacekeeper's walking shotgun attack has had the total shots reduced from 6 to 4

The "Double Tap Dodge" option now has an accompanying slider for the window in which the double-tap is considered valid, so players can adjust this to where they don't accidentally trigger it as often.

Tower Shields should now be able to block all melee attacks

Tower Shields should now be able to block and cancel a Harvester's chainsaw attack, but it will instantly destroy the shield.

"Prop Sniping" Achievement now applies to all thrown objects, not just the wooden chair.

Fixes