Major 26 September 2025 Build 20134581 Edited 26 September 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is our first major update bringing everything listed below

  • 6 new bosses

  • boss death animations

  • player jump animation

  • 6 new NPCs with a secret hideout

  • improved sprites and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3591201
